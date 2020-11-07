For kids in south Atlanta neighborhood, group bike rides an outlet to feel free in during uncertain times

Tree times a week, they mount up, pray together and ride together. Helping them just be kids.

ATLANTA — A pandemic. No school. Weekends of violence on their doorstep.

For the children and young teens in on Atlanta neighborhood, it feels like they are carrying the emotional burdens of adults.

But riding a bike helps them be kids again.

Plus, "it's fun."

Fun and therapeutic, because the nonprofit Focused Community Strategies helps undeserved neighborhoods in south Atlanta to thrive. This bike-riding project helps children deal with recent tragedies, just by going for a ride.

"The kids need to know that what they feel matters," explained Michelle Witherspoon with the group.

With school being out and sheltering in place necessary during the pandemic, many have lost an outlet for fun. Add to it the fatal shootings that have led to the deaths of some of those in their very communities - they've seen a lot. Fear is a factor for these young eyes

But when the group gets together to ride their bikes, "it's, like, less fear involved," one teen explained.

So, three times a week, they mount up, pray together and ride together.

"Just be able to escape for a minute and just be a kid," Witherspoon explained. "Because we know that relieving stress from the body through exercise is a good way for them not to get pent up."

One neighbor said the simple idea has had a wide-reaching rippling impact.

"It's definitely good for the neighborhood, because there's so much negativity going on around us. I think it's making statement without saying a word - saying, 'we're going to be above this and not allow it to change us.'"

Many of these kids can't afford a bike, so the group has turned to others for support.

"Its been amazing how the greater Atlanta community has supported us to get us bikes, good bikes, for us to ride," one neighbor said.

And on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - the magic happens.

"Neighborhoods should have children filling the streets riding bikes," the group said.

But how do they know it's helping the kids? Witherspoon said the answer is easy.

"Because they keep showing up. And we're going to keep going."