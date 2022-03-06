First group of Forest Cove residents move into new homes with city's help after apartments were condemned

Four families moved into new homes on Friday, according to the city and other officials.

ATLANTA — Residents of Forest Cove Apartments are finally beginning to relocate; four families moved into their new homes on Friday, according to officials.

The apartment complex was condemned in December of 2021 after reports that the units were falling apart inside, letting rats and roaches take over. This closure impacted over 200 families who needed to be relocated.

Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation granting the first $1.5 million of a planned $9.1 million city investment to support the residents of Forest Cove.

“Today is an important milestone, as these families begin their new journeys,” Mayor Dickens said. “Every resident deserves the dignity of safe and quality housing, but that has long been lacking for the families living at Forest Cove. I’m grateful that these four families have an opportunity for a fresh start, and we will not rest until all of these families have that same opportunity.”

Families ready to relocate can visit three properties, select the unit, finish paperwork, and review the assistance package before scheduling their move-in date.

APD Urban Planning & Management, LLC and Open Doors, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, the Community Foundation, and The Millennia Companies, are helping families with all those relocation steps.

"To date, Open Doors has identified and secured more than 135 suitable units; the relocation team has shared housing options with approximately 70 households, prioritizing families with children so that they can move prior to the start of the school year," the city said.

Relocating families' rent will be subsidized by a federal housing program from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“With a housing market this tight, we know we need to pound the pavement to find the housing units that these families need,” Dickens added. “Taking care of our neighbors at Forest Cove is a chance for Atlantans to show what it means to be a truly inclusive community.”