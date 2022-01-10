Former US presidents, local leaders and organizations wish Jimmy Carter Happy Birthday

Among the many Tweets, former President Obama and President Clinton wished Carter a happy 98th birthday.

ATLANTA — It's former President Jimmy Carter's 98th birthday on Saturday, and several public figures and organizations celebrated with posts on social media.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George Bush's Foundation all posted about Carter on Twitter. They wrote about his dedication to service through the Carter Center and wished him good health. The center is the 39th president's latest milestone. It's been open in Atlanta since 1982 and promotes democracy and advances public health internationally. A few presidential libraries also posted about the former president's birthday.

Former President Bill Clinton

Happy 98th birthday, Jimmy Carter (@CarterCenter)! I’m grateful for your lifetime of service, and I hope you and Rosalynn have a wonderful celebration. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 1, 2022





Former President Barack Obama

Happy 98th birthday, President Carter! Your dedication to public service and the work you and the @CarterCenter have done to lift up others is an example we should all follow. pic.twitter.com/3bJl9RyUN0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2022

Former President George H.W. Bush - George and Barbra Bush Foundation

Today we join the nation in celebrating President Carter’s 98th birthday! We send our warmest wishes for another year of health & happiness. @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/43pzNQCyZx — George & Barbara Bush Foundation (@BushFdn) October 1, 2022





John F. Kennedy Library

We're wishing President Jimmy Carter a very a happy birthday as he turns 98 today!



📷: President Carter at the JFK Library dedication in 1979, and a JFK Library forum in 2014 pic.twitter.com/aBTcQvqNki — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) October 1, 2022





Lyndon B. Johnson Library

🥳Happy 98th birthday President Carter! We've always enjoyed having him at the LBJ Library. Check out some of our favorite moments:



📸Barbara Jordan, Jimmy Carter, & Mrs. Johnson at the Library in 1995



📸Luci Johnson & Jimmy Carter at the 2014 Civil Rights Summit pic.twitter.com/GPrMnLU8JL — LBJ Library (@LBJLibrary) October 1, 2022

Local and other US officials like Georgia US Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Representative Lucy McBath also joined on Twitter to wish the longest-living US president in history a happy birthday. Carter's grandson, Jason Cater, also posted and told AP news that his grandad planned a relatively quiet day and will make sure to watch his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, in a key matchup against the New York Mets.

US Senator Reverend Raphael (GA)

Happy 98th Birthday to President Jimmy Carter. Wishing you a great day filled with Georgia peaches and peanuts! pic.twitter.com/AGf4K0wzZL — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 1, 2022

Representative Lucy McBath (GA)

Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to President Jimmy Carter this weekend!



President Carter’s faith, humility, and dedication to Georgia continue to inspire me. @CarterCenter @CarterLibrary https://t.co/is7raeNqvE — Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) September 30, 2022

Many organizations near and far from the Peach State posted about the former president's birthday on Saturday. Georgia's Own Credit Union created a digital mural on their building that will show Carter in three different phases of his life. It hangs in the Atlanta skyline at 100 Peachtree. Other companies and government entities took to social media to shout out the 98-year-old icon on his special day.

Georgia's Own Credit Union mural

Emory University

Heartfelt birthday wishes to President Jimmy Carter, who today turns 98. The collaboration between Emory and The @CarterCenter, established in 1982, has fostered an extraordinary community of scholarship and practice. https://t.co/dtvPqJ0OUx #jimmycarter #presidentcarter pic.twitter.com/k14ChcD33w — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) October 1, 2022

The Elders - founded by Nelson Mandela

Happy 98th birthday to President Jimmy Carter, one of the founding members of The Elders.



A pioneering leader on renewable energy, President Carter installed solar panels on the roof of the White House in 1979.



Many happy returns Mr President! #JimmyCarterBirthday pic.twitter.com/mgiYBDZUCv — The Elders (@TheElders) October 1, 2022

US Naval Institute

Happy 98th Birthday to submariner LT James Earl Carter, USN (Ret). Carter is the only President of the United States to have graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) is named in his honor. pic.twitter.com/vBUDUKy8dI — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) October 1, 2022

Habitat for Humanity

Happy 98th birthday, President Carter! 🎂

You continue to be an inspiration for millions of Habitat for Humanity volunteers and supporters around the world! pic.twitter.com/zrsNTmdCiL — Habitat_org (@Habitat_org) October 1, 2022