Brides Across America, Impression Bridal to gift frontline healthcare workers with free wedding gowns | Here's how you qualify

Brides Across America said the organization has partnered up with Impression Bridal to gift dresses to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

KENNESAW, Ga. — One organization launched a nationwide campaign to gift "pandemic heroes" with free wedding dresses, a press release said Thursday.

A spokesperson with Brides Across America said the organization has partnered up with Impression Bridal to gift healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with the once-in-a-lifetime dresses on July 14.

The campaign began June 11, a release stated.

"Brides Across America will be giving back to those who risk their lives to keep us safe," the release says. "Whether it is for love of country or love at the altar, our frontlines deserve our very best."

The organization's mission originally supported America's active military, but they recently expanded it to included first responders, COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, and veterans as well.

As a part of the Operation Wedding Gown initiative, salons will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns.

“Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you," Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America said.

Here's how you qualify:

Go to the Brides Across America website. The organization said the brides-to-be must show proof of their jobs the day of the event.

Georgia brides can schedule an appointment here with the Impression Bridal off Roberts Court in Kennesaw to see if they will be able to receive a free dress.

More about the organization

The company started in 2008. Since its inception, the website noted Brides For America has gifted more than 26,000 wedding dresses and paid for more than 25 weddings.