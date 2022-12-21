Fundraiser started for woman shot by ex-boyfriend in Johns Creek home

Heather Quiggle was shot inside her home by her ex-boyfriend earlier in December.

Two friends are coming together to help raise money for their close friend after an ex-boyfriend showed up and shot her and her current boyfriend.

It happed on December 19. Police with Johns Creek were sent to a home off Plantation Bridge Drive, where they found Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend shot inside the home.

A day later, the suspect, Abdul Batin Rashid, was found dead in Sandy Springs "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.

Now Quiggle's friends are hoping to raise money for her hospital bills and to get her on her feet again. Nearly 60 people have taken action to help Quiggle as she recovers. The campaign's organizers have raised $5,730 of their $7,500 goal.

"She is currently in stable condition at a local hospital," an online fundraiser from Quiggle's friends said. "When she is able to come home, she will be in need of support financially to offset the medical bills & to get her home put back in one piece.

Rashid was wanted for several charges following the shooting, including aggravated assault, burglary and possessing a firearm as a felon.

There's not an updated condition on Quiggle's boyfriend, but police said at the time of the shooting that he was also in stable condition.