11Alive, Georgia nonprofits ready for GA Gives on Giving Tuesday | How to contribute

11Alive will cap off this week with our 40th anniversary of Can-A-Thon.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, nonprofits, charitable organizations and 11Alive will all be focusing on giving back.

The GA Gives campaign coincides every year with Giving Tuesday, a tradition that was started to follow the shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a reminder that the holidays are about helping others, too.

11Alive is a sponsor of GA Gives, which last year helped raise more than $27 million from over 180,000 donations for nonprofits in the Peach State. This year marks 10 years since the founding of GA Gives, and in the last decade, it has seen more than 556,000 donations raise more than $90 million.

Here's how you can contribute

It's simple - just go to the GA Gives website, and click the green "give now" button.

From there, you'll be taken to a page listing the organizations that participate. You can filter it by location, on the right-hand side, or search for a particular group in the top left corner.

Once you've found the organization you want to donate to, you can click through to their page, and click "donate."

You can also watch Atlanta and Company on 11Alive Tuesday from 11 a.m.-noon as nonprofits and guests come on to highlight the GA Gives campaign.

40th Can-A-Thon

On Friday, the giving will continue as 11Alive celebrates the 40th anniversary of Can-A-Thon.

All day on Dec. 2, we'll be asking viewers around metro Atlanta to drop off cans at the locations in the graphic below. And if you can’t attend the drop-off event on December 2, all the way up through December 31 you can help us fight hunger from the comfort of your home or the palm of your hand:

Donate Online: salvationarmy.org

Amazon Wishlist: Search “Can-A-Thon” to find our shopping list to fulfill a need