Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer pivots to 2 week, 30 mile virtual event for 2020

Big changes coming to the 2020 Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer

Big changes are coming to the 2020 Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer. It’s The Journey invites the public to join the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer Experience- a 2 week virtual journey raising funds for breast health and breast cancer programs throughout Georgia.

“So many things have come to a halt because of COVID-19, but unfortunately breast cancer isn’t one of them. When the City of Atlanta suspended permits for large outdoor gatherings back in March, we knew that we wanted to get ahead of the curve and transition our 2020 events to be prepared for whatever the future held,” says Executive Director Stephani Tucker. “The breast health programs we work with are more overwhelmed than ever. As people lose their employer provided healthcare as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown and concurrent layoffs, those programs are seeing an influx of patients who need low or no-cost breast health diagnostics and services. We knew we needed to be proactive in order to provide financially for these crucial programs during these unprecedented times.”

“The 2020 Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer Experience allows people to safely support this important cause while still enjoying the benefits of a fun and challenging endurance walking event,” says Tucker. Registration is only $35, and includes access to the virtual event platform via an app, event credentials, participation year button, and t-shirt. The virtual platform pairs with fitness tracking devices (such as FitBit, Apple Watch, etc.) or smart phones to track participant steps and mileage. Manual mileage entry is also available for cyclists who would like to participate, or those without fitness trackers or smart phones. The platform also offers challenge features, a leaderboard on which to compete, a chat feature so that participants can interact in real time, and a custom virtual route with Milestones (video or picture messages) that unlock along the route to recreate the look and feel of the traditional 2-Day Walk.

While there are no minimum fundraising requirements for 2020, It’s The Journey asks all participants to raise what they can to help support the incredible breast cancer programs in desperate need of funding at this time. For more information or to sign up, click here.