Georgia cotton farmers help donate 12,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters

Donations come as the state is bracing for a flash freeze.

ATLANTA — As the state braces for an arctic blast, the Georgia Cotton Commission is helping some of the most vulnerable residents stay warm.

The organization of cotton farmers donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters in Georgia on Thursday.

From Albany, Valdosta, Columbus, Athens, Macon and even Atlanta - farmers delivered the donations to at least 10 organizations across Georgia. Around 3,500 cotton farming families banded together for the donation, according to a news release from the GCC.

"As a cotton producer, it gives me great joy to be able to give back to our state in such a meaningful and positive way. Especially during this Christmas season, we need to help others, and the donation of cotton socks to these shelters across the state supports people who truly need a little extra at this time of year," Bart Davis, a cotton farmer and Georgia Cotton Commission chairman said in a prepared statement.

The GCC is a producer-funded organization in Perry, Georgia. To learn more about the organization, visit the GCC website.