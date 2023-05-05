Georgia elementary school custodian wins national honor

11Alive first introduced viewers to Richard Toomey in April when he was just one of 10 finalists selected for the national honor. And this week he won.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A local custodian has won a national award for his work after thousands voted for him in the contest held by Cintas Corporation.

Richard Toomey, a custodian at Kelly Mill Elementary School, took home a national award for the custodian of the year this week, according to the products and service company.

The children at Kelly Mill Elementary were ecstatic – chanting, hugging and high-fiving. A celebration was held for Toomey with a massive pep rally.

Along with a trip to Las Vegas for two and $10,000, Cintas Corporation also promised $5,000 in learning supplies and services for the school.

In Las Vegas, Cintas said Toomey would attend the ISSA Show - North America, where he will be celebrated for his accomplishments.

"I'm obviously easy to surprise. I had no idea any of this was going on," Toomey said. "What an amazing experience. It's been so cool, so great."