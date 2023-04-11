Georgia Natural Gas hosts Annual Earth Day Electronics Recycling Event

11Alive has partnered with Georgia Natural Gas to encourage residents to drop off and recycle unwanted electronics responsibly.

ATLANTA — Georgia residents and businesses have a convenient and responsible way to recycle their unwanted electronics this coming Earth Day. Georgia Natural Gas (GNG), Georgia's leading natural gas provider, is partnering with Lenox Square and eWaste ePlanet, an R2.v3 certified electronics recycling and data destruction provider, to host an electronic recycling event in the dining pavilion parking lot at Lenox Square Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

11Alive is a proud media partner for the event and is encouraging residents to drop off unwanted electronics – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and machines – for eWaste ePlanet to recycle responsibly. Event sponsors are hoping to recycle 20,000 pounds of consumer electronics this year. The event will also include giveaways and the chance to register to win a $500 Simon gift card.

“We invite our neighbors to celebrate Earth Day with us at Lenox Square. Being centrally located, we are in the ideal location to host a recycling event,” said Robin Suggs, general manager at Lenox Square. “With this year’s event being held on a Saturday, we thought it appropriate to raise our goal and do a little bit more to help our community and the planet.”

“GNG believes in helping our customers build a sustainable future. Last year’s Earth Day recycling event was so successful, we collected 15,000 pounds of electronics previously destined for a landfill. That was a record. This year, we’re encouraging the Atlanta community, including residential neighbors and metro area businesses and schools, to help us to collect 20,000 pounds,” says Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at GNG.