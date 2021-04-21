Georgia Natural Gas invites community to recycle electronics at Lenox Square on Earth Day, April 22

Learn about the company’s Greener Life program and enter to win a new flat screen television

ATLANTA — Georgia Natural Gas, Georgia's leading natural gas provider, with partners 11Alive, Lenox Square and eWaste/ePlanet, will celebrate Earth Day by holding its annual recycling event at Lenox Square on Thursday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to bring old electronics to Lenox Square, located at 3393 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta. The collection site has moved this year to a new location within the shopping center, outside the dining pavilion and adjacent to the electric vehicle charging stations.

“Earth Day is about coming together to protect our planet and bringing awareness to important steps we can take individually to make a collective difference for the environment,” said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas. “We have helped to recycle nearly 50,000 pounds of electronics, and this year, we look forward to having an even greater impact.”

Those looking to participate can drop off unwanted electronic equipment – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and fax machines – for eWaste/ePlanet to recycle responsibly.

"We are happy to take your unwanted electronics, regardless of the quantity or quality, and responsibly dispose of them using environmentally sustainable practices,” said Wilson Kieffer, founder of eWaste/ePlanet. “You will have the peace of mind on Earth Day knowing everything is taken care of responsibly, which is great for the planet we all live on."

Georgia Natural Gas offers customers another way to be environmental stewards by opting into Greener Life, a carbon offset program, for a small monthly fee. Greener Life makes it easy and affordable for customers to make their natural gas use carbon neutral by taking care of purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf. During the event, participants can learn about the program and enter to win prizes, including a flat screen television.

All participants are encouraged to wear a mask, stay socially distant and follow CDC safety guidelines. Volunteers will be on location to retrieve items from vehicle trunks to avoid direct person-to-person contact. For more information, please visit www.gng.com.

