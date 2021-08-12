Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims giving back to Atlanta Children's Shelter

Holidays can be difficult for families in need. Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims helped give gifts at the Atlanta Children's shelter.

ATLANTA — There’s a certain kind of magic around the holiday season and Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims wanted to help share some of that magic with kids at the Atlanta Children’s Shelter.

“It was definitely a great experience,” said Sims. “I feel like I’m definitely going to be up here a lot more. It was heartwarming to see the kids happy about getting their Spiderman toys and just reading the books to them. I just think this is amazing.”

Sims spent time with the homeless youth, participating in a ‘read to achieve’ workshop and per the kids request, he read "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." He also handed out toys to all the boys and girls in class that day.

“All of the 2-year-olds were excited, running around playing with their toys. It was just a really nice experience,” Sims smiled and explained.

Jeff Sims is the Yellow Jackets clear cut starter at quarterback now and during his time at the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, he proved he exemplifies that title on and off the football field.

“You have to have a good heart. You have to want to do this. You can’t be forced to do this, so this is a great opportunity to show that you have a good heart and you always want to help," he added "I feel like this is something I will do more often.”