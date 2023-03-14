DeKalb County to distribute 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies and food to residents in need

The 5,000 boxes of food bought by the county will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release.

DECATUR, Ga. — Free Girl Scout Cookies and food for those facing food insecurity will be distributed by scouts and faith leaders in DeKalb County on Saturday.

Residents can visit eight locations all over the county starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. The 5,000 boxes of food bought by the county will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release.

Aside from cookies, residents can expect to receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, a 20-pound box of food containing Georgia Grown fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. Additionally, residents will receive fruit juice boxes and cereal.

The event is part of the monthly food distribution program organized by the county to help those who are limited financially or otherwise to access adequate food.

“Not only does this food distribution help those facing food insecurity, but by purchasing and distributing Girls Scout cookies, we are also investing in the future of our young girls,” Michael Thurmond, DeKalb County CEO, said.

The purchase of 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies is to support girls in underserved DeKalb communities. The county said they plan to finance programs designed to promote academic success, leadership and financial literacy, among others.

“We’re grateful to CEO Michael Thurmond for supporting underserved Girl Scouts in DeKalb County," Amy Dosik, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, said. "Proceeds from the Cookie Program ensure that every girl who wants to participate can.”

The event is expected to draw a large number of residents and volunteers, including faith leaders and Girl Scouts, who will help distribute the food and cookies.

Saint Phillip AME , 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church , 6400 Woodrow Road Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church , 2340 Clifton Springs Road Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church , 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road , Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. , Decatur, GA 30032

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

