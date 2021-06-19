Governor orders flags lowered at State Capitol, in Cherokee County for fallen officer

The flag will be lowered on the day Officer Joe Burson is laid to rest.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — The governor of Georgia has ordered flags to half-staff at the capitol and in one metro Atlanta county for one day as a sign of respect for an officer who died in the line of duty just days earlier.

Governor Brian Kemp, on Friday, issued an executive order the United States and Georgia flags at the State Capitol and in Cherokee County be flown at half-staff as the Holly Springs community - and the law enforcement community at large - mourn the loss of Officer Joe Burson.

Burson died on Wednesday after being dragged by a suspect in what authorities said began as a traffic stop. Holly Springs Police Chief Keheley called Burson, a 25-year-old native of Ball Ground, a "model officer."

And GBI Assistant Director John Melvin described Burson as a friend and as "a fundamentally good man."

Those qualities and Burson's service to the community are why Gov. Kemp ordered flags lowered on the day of his interment - June 21 - until sunset.