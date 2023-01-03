Grady Health System to operate Atlanta's new diversion center

The center is slated to open later this year.

ATLANTA — Grady Health System will operate Atlanta's diversion center, slated to open later this year.

Atlanta's city council approved the health system to be the lead operator Tuesday during a regularly scheduled meeting.

The Center for Diversion and Services is designed to help people with behavioral issues, mental health challenges, substance use and those experiencing homelessness. It will provide Fulton County and Atlanta law enforcement officers an alternative to address mental health and substance abuse calls and another option for minor offenses.

"The Diversion Center embodies our commitment to treat people with non-violent and quality of life transgressions who are experiencing poverty, homelessness or substance use as neighbors who need our help rather than as criminals who should be punished," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a release. The initiative was first approved under Atlanta's previous mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The City of Atlanta and Fulton County announced plans to create the diversion center in 2021 with its opening initially slated for 2022. City and county leaders decided the diversion center will be housed at -- but operated separately from -- the Atlanta City Detention Center.

With the hope that the center could potentially alleviate hospital emergency rooms, initial plans outlined the initiative would be staffed by Grady Memorial Hospital and the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Program. The initiative is expected to divert 41 people daily from the local jails, detention facilities and emergency rooms.

So far, elected leaders have said multiple providers would offer services such as behavioral health screening and needs assessments; non-emergency medical care; sobering rooms; referrals and transportation to off-site treatment and service organizations; case management and basic legal navigation; warrant resolution; and food, laundry and showers.