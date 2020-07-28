Inmates come to deputy's aid after he collapsed on the job

The deputy survived the incident and is currently recovering at home until he can return to duty.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is publicly thanking three inmates who they said came to the aid of a deputy who lost consciousness.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was conducting rounds in the jail house unit, when inmates noticed that he "was not looking well." The sheriff's office said as the deputy got back to his desk, he lost consciousness and fell on the floor "splitting his head open."

The sheriff's office said inmates who were close enough in their cells to see what happened began banging on their doors, shouting the deputy's name to try and wake him as he lay bleeding on the floor.

The sheriff's office said it was enough to wake the deputy, who thought it was an inmate who needed help. The sheriff's office said the deputy had just enough energy to get up and press the control panel to open the inmates' cell doors. That's when three inmates rushed to the deputy's side as he went unconscious again.

The inmates used the deputy's desk phone and radio to get help, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy survived the incident and is currently recovering at home until he can return to duty.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office recognized the three inmates on its Facebook page stating, "These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve."

"These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn't hesitate," it said.