Gwinnett County shifts Summer meals program to target most need

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett County was operating more than 30 free meal distribution sites in towns and cities across the region. The need is still apparent, but they've made adjustments to target areas where they know people need help.

"Whether it's Lilburn, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Norcross, you name it. We have a summer meal feeding site closest to our residents," Lindsey Jorstad said.

Jorstad is the Deputy Director of Department and Community Services for Gwinnett County. While at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville, she explained how county officials calculate needs to make sure meals are in place for families.

"We can still see our residents are trending upward of food access because of inflation and the cost of other essential needs that they have," she said.

Jorstad said this year, the county is completely funding the free meals program. In past years, they relied partially on a partnership with the USDA.

Jorstad explained the restrictions that came with that left gaps in coverage for Gwinnett County which ultimately led to the decision to forgo that funding and use CARES ACT money the county received previously to keep the sites running.

Currently, 21 sites across Gwinnett County distribute breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. The Summer meals program started on May 31st, and Jorstad says there's already been a steady stream of people who have picked up meals.

More information about the Gwinnett County Summer Meals Program can be found on its website.