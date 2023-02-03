Gwinnett Police to hold community meeting to discuss youth homicides, overdoses

The department is looking to provide clarity on recent crime incidents in the county.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of Gwinnett County are invited to attend a community meeting hosted by the Gwinnett Police Department on Thursday, March 9, according to a release.

The event will be held at the Universal Church, located at 6081 Singleton Rd., in Norcross. It comes in response to recent tragic incidents that have occurred in the community, including homicides involving youths and a number of overdoses among teens.

Gwinnett Police said that these incidents have directly affected the Hispanic community in Gwinnett, and added that false information has been spreading on social media and by word of mouth.

The Gwinnett Police Department encourages residents to attend the meeting to ask questions and get answers directly from the department. Spanish-speaking officers and interpreters will be on hand to assist.

The panel will consist of the Chief of Police, Chief J.D. McClure, and members of the command staff from West Precinct and Criminal Investigations. While specifics of active cases cannot be discussed, residents are welcome to ask questions about procedures or express concerns about what is going on in their neighborhoods.