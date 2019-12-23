GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — When members of the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team heard about a local church pastor raising two children with special needs, they wanted to do something special for them this Christmas.

Josh Frazier is the campus pastor at Graystone Church. He and his wife Crystal have three "beautiful" daughters. Two of them are "extra special," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

They said 3-year-old Teagan was born with spina bifida and is assisted by the use of a wheelchair. Six-year-old Isabella was born blind with multiple chronic medical conditions, two of which are seizure disorders. She has endured many hospitalizations and medical procedures in her short six years of life. Isabella's twin sister Alexis enjoys ballet, swimming and gymnastics and "loves her role as the doting big sister."

"While this special family certainly faces many daily challenges, they do it with a grace and joy that endears them to everyone fortunate to know them," the sheriff's office said.

The Rapid Response Team pooled their money and collected nearly $2,000 to bless the family during the season of giving.

The way they delivered it - with smoke, sirens and urgency - is in "true RRT style."

Watch the of the surprise video below.

