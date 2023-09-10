Metro Atlanta Jewish organizations collect donations to help Israelis after Hamas attacks

Leaders said now is the time for Atlanta's Jewish community to come together and support their brothers and sisters during these trying times.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Several Jewish organizations in metro Atlanta are collecting donations to help those affected following the Hamas attacks. Community organizers said many are showing strength and giving tens of thousands of dollars, but more is needed.

Hundreds of people came together for a night of prayer and unity at the Chabad of Cobb. Still, it’s not just people in Marietta supporting the people of Israel but those throughout metro Atlanta.

People from all faiths and walks of life packed the Chabad of Cobb Monday night to pray and support Israelis hurt or killed after the Hamas attacks over the weekend.

Eric Robbins is the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and knows people killed in the attacks.

“It was just hard to believe and hard to digest," Robbins said.

The federation is turning its grief into action.

“We need to be there with dollars to address those needs, whether it be humanitarian, whether it be someone needs a burial or a family that now has parents that are both lost and need taken care of," Robbins said.

Robbins said 100% of the money raised through this emergency fund would help those suffering in Israel.

“We have partners on the ground in Israel, whether it be the Israel trauma center or whether it be the Jewish Agency for Israel, whether it be the Magen David, which is the equivalent of the Israeli Red Cross," Robbins said.

Rabbi Leivy Lapidus with the Young Jewish Professionals Atlanta used to live in Israel.

“My family in Israel is fundraising for soldiers to be able to find flights to reunite with their units so the units could be deployed," Lapidus said.

Both men said now is the time for Atlanta's Jewish community to unite and support their brothers and sisters during these trying times.

“Although we might be here thousands of miles away, not in the comfort of Atlanta, but nevertheless we are able to strengthen the soul of the Jewish people," Lapidus said.

“It also feels good when our family comes together to make sure that we're taking care of our own and that includes our brothers and sisters in Israel," Robbins said.