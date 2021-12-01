On January 17, 2021 leaders across Atlanta will virtually gather for Hands On ATL Sunday Supper honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This event kicks off MLK week, where the Atlanta community will unite in service (virtually and in-person) for a series of events.

On January 17, 2021 leaders from across metro Atlanta will virtually gather around the dinner table for a guided conversation on race and social justice. Sunday Supper is an annual event hosted by Hands On Atlanta in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. life and legacy.

About the MLK Sunday Supper

2020 has seen a global pandemic, divisive presidential election, growing Black Lives Matter movement, staggering nationwide unemployment, and an educational slump. On Sunday, Jan. 17, the MLK Sunday Supper, presented by Coca-Cola will virtually be delivered to dinner tables at homes across metro Atlanta, engaging our community around a conversation about race and social justice.

Special Guests Include

Deray Mckesson

DeRay Mckesson is an educator, acclaimed civil rights activist, podcaster, and author of the critically-acclaimed memoir, On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope. He is the co-founder of Campaign Zero and host of the award-winning weekly podcast “Pod Save The People”. DeRay has worked to connect individuals with knowledge and tools to change outcomes while providing citizens and policymakers with commonsense policies that ensure equity. In 2015, DeRay was named one of Fortune magazine’s World’s 50 Greatest Leaders and one of the 100 Global Thinkers List by Foreign Policy Magazine.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is a New York Times bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, nonprofit CEO and political leader. After serving for eleven years in the Georgia House of Representatives, seven as Democratic Leader, in 2018, Abrams became the Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia, winning more votes than any other Democrat in the state’s history. In 2019, she launched Fair Count to ensure accuracy in the 2020 Census and greater participation in civic engagement, and the Southern Economic Advancement Project, a public policy initiative to broaden economic power and build equity in the South.

Valerie Love

Chief of Human Resources North America for the Coca-Cola Company

Cheryl Preheim

11Alive News Evening Anchor (Sunday Supper Emcee)

ALYSIA HARRIS

Atlanta based spoken word poet

Table Facilitators Include

Jason Blake Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America

Dr. Nisha Botchwey Associate Professor Georgia Institute of Technology

Frank Brown CEO Communities in Schools of Atlanta

Tjuan Dogan, PH.D. Global Director of Social Impact Coursera

Dr. Steve Green President and CEO Green Enterprises

Tina Fernandez Executive Director Achieve Atlanta

Kwame Johnson President and CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta

Dr. Eloisa Klementich President and CEO Invest Atlanta

Samantha Mojica General Manager The Gathering Spot

Phil Olaleye Executive Director Next Generation Men and Women

Pat Upshaw-Monteith President and CEO Leadership Atlanta

David Richardson Director Business Customer Care T-Mobile

Falashade-Alao Program Director, Atlanta Regional Commissions Leadership Institute