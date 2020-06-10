Hands on Atlanta week is here

Join Atlanta’s week of unity and biggest week of service.

Hands On Atlanta Week will feature over 200 unique and meaningful ways Atlanta can unite in service from Oct. 3-10, 2020. Participants can expect traditional in-person volunteer projects, engaging virtual projects and more during Atlanta’s largest week of service.

Atlantans will be encouraged to host and attend virtual “Bridging the Racial Divide” Civic Dinner conversations. Also, in an effort to increase voter accessibility and turnout, Hands On Atlanta has partnered with the ACLU of Georgia, Vote Early Day, and other nonpartisan organizations to recruit poll workers and raise awareness for early voting options. Technologists and creatives can join 48in48’s global hack-a-thon for good to build over 48 websites for 48+ nonprofits in 48 hours! These are just a few of the ways Atlantans can participate in Hands On Atlanta Week.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone in Atlanta, but the shining light across our community has been the thousands of changemakers stepping up to help their neighbors in need. Hands On Atlanta Week will give anyone and everyone a way to discover new, safe, and unifying ways to do something good,” said Jay Cranman, Hands On Atlanta President and CEO.

Hands On Atlanta Week will also focus on Covid-19 relief and food insecurity – from in-person food distributions and meal packing with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to letter-writing campaigns for healthcare workers. Sponsor, Coca-Cola USA, will join the fight against food insecurity and support several virtual projects throughout the week.

“Throughout our 134-year history, Coca-Cola has always been there to make a difference in local communities,” said Alba Baylin, Vice President of Community and Stakeholder Relations, Coca-Cola North America. “Serving communities in need has never been more important than right now. That's why we're pleased to support Hands On Atlanta Week, which will truly make a difference for so many people throughout Atlanta.”