11Alive pairs up with high school teen to teach them about career in storytelling

Leah is a rising senior at Columbia High who loves drawing and animation.

DECATUR, Ga. — As school is starting back up for children across the metro, 11Alive teamed up with students from Columbia High School in Decatur to hear directly from them about what they need to thrive.

They said one of their biggest needs is access to career development. To help, we paired one teen up with 11Alive's Ron Jones so that she could learn about a career in storytelling.

"Anything that requires creativity," she said.

Leah was able to spend time learning the form of inspirational storytelling by asking questions through the acronym G.O.A.L.

G - What are you grateful for?

O - What obstacles did you overcome?

A - What action steps did you take to overcome those obstacles?

L - What did you learn from that experience?

Part of Leah's personal obstacle is confronting a lack of self-confidence.

"I've come so far and have to realize that and remember that," she said.

Leah put these lessons to use and went on her first journalistic journey to interview the owner of The Cereal Lab, Cynthia Hernandez. The unique boutique combines ice cream with breakfast cereals.