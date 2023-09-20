Latina-owned production studio in Georgia navigates dual Hollywood strike

Maria Guerra-Stoll knows the importance of standing with the voiceless. She wants union members to know they have her support.

ATLANTA — While much of Hollywood has reached a standstill amid the writers and actors strike, Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios in Rome, Georgia, has remained untouched. However, its owner says one doesn't need to be impacted to know how to stand on the right side of history.

Maria Guerra-Stoll, founder of PAM Studios, is the first Latina-owned production studio in the state. She opened her business to "break down stereotypes by promoting dignified roles for underserved cultures," which remains the core vision of PAM Studios.

Although not directly impacted by the dual Hollywood strike due to their small size and independent company status, Guerra-Stoll knows the importance of standing with the voiceless. She wants union members to know they have her support.

"We are very supportive of everybody and anybody getting fair wages and being treated right and equal," Guerra-Stoll explained. "We're really, really hoping this ends soon because it is impacting other businesses."

One of the other businesses in question is Guerra-Stoll's architectural venture, GSB Architects & Interiors.

With high-profile clients such as Tyler Perry, the Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm has halted its projects tied to the entertainment industry, according to Guerra-Stoll.

The pause comes as a result of the strike, she explained. With the largest segment of business being the entertainment industry, Guerra-Stoll said clients are halting projects amid the strike. This a reminder of the trickle effect of the strikes - and that a resolution could be felt beyond the entertainment industry.

Where does the dual Hollywood strike stand now?

Negotiations continue between striking members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios, according to AP News. Writers and studios are set to resume negotiations Wednesday to agree.

AP News reports that WGA members and studios are divided on pay, the size of writing staff on shows, and the use of artificial intelligence in how scripts are created. As of Sept. 20, WGA members have been on strike for 140 days, union members went on strike May 2.