Hope Atlanta works to keep children fed during the summer

ATLANTA — One-in-four. That's how many children in Georgia are food insecure.

And nearly 1 million children in schools across the state are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals. But during the summer months, many of those children -- and their families -- have to go without access to healthy meals.

That's where Hope Atlanta comes in.

Every year, the nonprofit organization supplies more than 40,000 food boxes to neighbors in need -- and volunteers help make that happen.

Earlier this week, 11Alive employees volunteered with Hope Atlanta to pack meals for kids and families who are out for the summer and not receiving those meals.

The 11Alive team packed over 800 super-food packs and delivered them to neighborhoods Hope Atlanta serves in south Fulton County on Monday.

Each box contains two breakfast items and four entrees -- enough to feed a child for two days.

"It's more important than ever that these kids get meals when they're not in school," a representative for the nonprofit said. "If you don't have a meal in your stomach, you can't thrive."

And hope Atlanta runs non-stop, delivering the means three times a week.