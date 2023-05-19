Atlanta summer program expands with newest host | How to get involved

Horizons Atlanta is expanding with The Temple, the Jewish synagogue with a robust community advocacy operation.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer programs has added one of the city's most respected religious and philanthropic institutions as its newest host.

The Temple is home to the Bremen Education Center, and Horizons Atlanta will utilize the site to serve an additional 30 children from Fred A. Toomer Elementary School who are rising into first and second grades.

The Temple is the 11th institution to serve as a host for Horizons Atlanta, which is now in its 10th year.

"Students enter the Horizons summer program based on referrals from their current teaching staff and typically remain in the program until they complete eighth grade," a release said. "The Temple program will eventually serve up to 135 students through the eighth grade, adding a new grade level each summer beginning in 2024."

Horizons Atlanta is a nonprofit that organizes tuition-free six-week summer intensive learning programs, according to the release.

How to get involved | According to the program, there are still a few spots open and parents can enroll until the very last minute, depending on which location they apply to. They're asked to email info@horizonsatlanta.org to get more information.

“We are thrilled that The Temple chose to partner with us as our newest host institution as its commitment to social justice, existing excellent education programs, and supportive community complements our project-based educational approach and mission,” said Horizon Atlanta’s Executive Director Alex Wan. “With The Temple’s support, we will ensure that more Atlanta scholars have the academic and social-emotional foundations important for them to thrive in school and later in life.”