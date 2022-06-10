Georgia State senior creates local artist collective

The free showcase aims at bring together the creative community

ATLANTA — A Georgia State University senior is working to bring together the many creatives that are scattered throughout metro Atlanta.

The idea came through Hunter Gowin's own experience as a guitarist on the music scene in Atlanta. He said he saw how much local talent is not reaching the masses in the metro.

"I've just met so many creative people, so many artists, musicians, people that paint, physical artists, design clothes, really just very wide variety," said Gowin. "Everybody's kind of, I don't want to say isolated, but they're spread out. There's not like a connected community, really."

It's called House Patrick Collective. Entirely free to the artists -- the company is primarily run through networking and social media.

"They don't pay me anything. I don't charge them anything. It's really just I talk to them, I check out their music. We talk for a little bit. We see what their genre is, what they can do, what they can offer," said Gowin.

Each show hosts local artists across several genres with acts performing in-between. Gowin's goal is to continue getting the word out now and then eventually have his own event venue down the line.

The college senior was searching for a way to honor his late father, Patrick, when launching his business. He passed in 2019 to lung cancer.

"I brainstormed words that could go with his name and I thought "House" was the best one just because what's more welcoming than a house? Just a community type thing."