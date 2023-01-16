Decatur woman celebrates 100th birthday!

According to her family, Turner is the oldest member of her church and has lived in Decatur for more than 40 years. She was born on January 10, 1923.

DECATUR, Ga. — It's a milestone we all want to hit! January was a special month to most, it was the start of a new year. For Idell Turner, the month was even more special to her as she turned 100 years old.

Turner was born on January 10, 1923. Her husband was even a World War II veteran.

She is a mother of five with 18 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren, among her large family.

According to her family, Turner is the oldest member of her church and has lived in Decatur for more than 40 years.

Turner loves to cook and entertain her neighbors, community and loved ones, her family said. Loved by the community, she is known as a woman of courage, valor and honor.

