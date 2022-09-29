Funeral arrangements planned for 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Lithonia

The family is accepting currently accepting donations and said that any and all are much appreciated.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby, whose body was found on Sept. 19 behind a townhome on Parkway Trail in Lithonia after he was shot and killed.

Jamiren's funeral will take place on Saturday across three separate events that are open to the public, according to a post from the family:

A viewing will occur on Friday for Jamiren from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel located at 6580 Church Street in Riverdale

Jamrien's burial will take place at Resthaven Garden of Memorial, located at 2284 Candler Road in Decatur.

A celebration of life service for Jamiren will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, located at 1773 Hawthorne Ave in College Park.

The family is accepting currently accepting donations and said that any and all are much appreciated. In the post, they also noted that everyone who wants to attend must wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect against COVID.

His mom Chanell Crosby wants to know what happened to her little boy. She said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death. Police currently have a person of interest.

The mom told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross she wants everyone to know who her son was. In the 5th grade, Chanell said her son Jamiren invited her to his school dance.

"I never wore a prom dress until I went with him. Never wore a prom dress until I went with him," she said.