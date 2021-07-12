Nearly 80 kids gifted toys, bikes at 10th annual giveaway in Rockdale County

Organizers say this is their 10th year holding the toy drive.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 80 children in Rockdale County are enjoying new toys after a giveaway on Saturday.

Toys, bicycles, and groceries were gifted to 76 children at the Church of New Beginnings giveaway in Conyers, according to organizers.

Organizer Renee Harris-Simpson, founder of Bible Way Outreach Ministries, said the event was all about serving underprivileged children.

"My outreach ministry, which is Bible Way Outreach Ministry, has been serving Rockdale and Newton counties for 10 years. It consists of free services," Harris-Simpson said.

According to a statement from Bible Way, this is the 10th year they are holding the event. Ministers receive toys through donations from family, friends, and acquaintances.