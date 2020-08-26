Knoxville Police escort 101-year-old World War II veteran through Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police escorted a 101-year-old World War II veteran through Knoxville Tuesday as he made his way to Lansing, Michigan.
Sidney Walton, 101, is headed north on I-75 to Lansing, Michigan to honor the 75th anniversary of World War II. To thank him for his service, police drove beside him in police motorcycles and took pictures beside Walton.
They wished him well on his journey in a post made on Facebook.
The journey is part of Walton's "No Regrets Tour." He is driving across the U.S. and stopping in all 50 states to meet the governors as well as the President of the U.S. On Aug. 24, he said goodbye to Gov. Kemp in Georgia and continued his tour north.