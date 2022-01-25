Krispy Kreme offering dozen of free doughnuts to anyone who donates blood until end of January

It's part of a partnership with the American Red Cross. The company reported the nation is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade.

ATLANTA — Its time to "roll up your sleeves." Krispy Kreme is giving away a free dozen of doughnuts to anyone who shows proof that they donated blood. A tweet from the dessert company said it's part of a partnership with the American Red Cross.

"The nation is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade. In response, we're encouraging you to help your community in the sweetest way," the company stated.

Krispy Kreme said anyone who donates blood between now until the end of January can come by a participating doughnut shop, show proof of donation and get their free dozen of Original Glazed.

"We encourage you to give whenever you can, this is just our way of saying thank you for supporting this great cause in a time of need," Krispy Kreme wrote.

You can find a participating location online here.