'A landmark of joy' | A look inside the rebuilt Krispy Kreme on Ponce

Investigators said someone intentionally set fire to the original location in 2021. A new Krispy Kreme is set to reopen in its place on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Community leaders celebrated the reopening of a historic Krispy Kreme on Friday. The location on Ponce de Leon Avenue first opened in 1965. It closed in February 2021 following a devastating fire.

"We really lost a small business that was really pivotal to the Midtown community," Atlanta's commissioner of constituent services Greg Clay said. "The Krispy Kreme here has not just been a landmark, but it's been a staple for folks coming together."

Investigators with Atlanta Fire & Rescue said they believe the fire was intentionally set. They released two photographs of an individual they believe might have been connected to the arson, but never announced any arrests.

Clay said the city is committed to solving the crime as the new location prepares to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. It's owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.

"We've got the best folks on the case and I believe that through due diligence, we'll find out what occurred," Clay said. "But more importantly, to see the investment come back and this be another beacon of hope for the midtown community speaks to the character of the community and the resilience as well."

The new location was rebuilt from the ground up. The inside is brand new, but the outside pays tribute to the location's history with the original sign refurbished.

"Our hearts were broken when the iconic original Krispy Kreme shop was lost due to arson," Krispy Kreme chief marketing office Georgeanne Erickson said. "This is our historic heritage Krispy Kreme sign... and so today, we're thrilled that more than two years later, our hearts are filled with joy."

On Friday, they lit the hot light for the first time and cut a ribbon to celebrate the location's return. They hope it'll bring joy to the community for decades to come.