LaGrange community mourns the loss, honors life of beloved Walmart employee

Just one month after he celebrated 26 years of working at the store, the community gathered to say good-bye to a "light" among them.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — To those who knew Carl Green - and, according to those that did, Carl never met a stranger - to know him was to love him.

"Helping people was his passion," explained Raven, the store manager for the LaGrange, Georgia Walmart where Green worked. "Everybody knows him."

He was most known for his friendly tag line, "Hey, friend, hey!" she added.

For 26 years, Green spent his time diligently gathering, straightening, and pushing carts at the neighborhood store - a familiar face to everyone who walked through its doors.

In fact, just about a month ago, the community turned out to celebrate the milestone and Green - more than a quarter-century working at the store. Firetrucks, police cars, ambulances - even swaying pool noodles and smiling faces. All present to wish Green "congratulations" and a "job well done" for his decades of work.

Sadly, just about a month later, the community returned to that same place, only this time, it was to honor Green's memory.

The man known for being the light of the community died within the last week. But the people whose lives he touched wanted to make sure they showed how much Green was loved on Friday. Through T-shirts that read "#LoveLikeCarl," splays of flowers bearing his smiling face, his framed Walmart vest and name tag - and the police and sirens he loved so much returned to celebrate him, as well. They even proclaimed it "Carl Green Day" in LaGrange.

Raven said the outpouring of support from the community has been like it was when they first honored Green - "plus 10 times more."

"Everybody in the town has reached out to Walmart and his family," she said.

"It's a devastating [loss] to the community for sure," she added.

But, his memory - and smile - will live on.