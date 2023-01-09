LaGrange Police, city leaders announce plan to curb crime | Details

Increased patrols, a youth violence prevention program and a gun buyback event are among the iniatives discussed to help

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange, in conjunction with the police department and the city council, held a press conference Friday to address violence within the city.

This comes after several recent violent crimes. On Monday morning, Kenneth Dial, 69, was shot and killed while taking his routine walk at Sunny Point Park in LaGrange. Last week, there was also a deadly shooting at a 76 gas station on New Franklin Road, where one person was killed and three others were injured.

LaGrange Police announced several initiatives to try to curb violence within the city.

'See something, Say something'

First, officials are asking the community if you "See something, Say something." City leaders said if you know anything about a crime in your area to call CrimeStoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Gun buyback event

Additionally, the police department said it will be hosting a gun buyback back event on Thursday, Oct. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. LaGrange Police said they will release more details about the event soon.

"We want to prevent firearms, violence by reducing the stock of firearms in our community," LaGrange Mayor Willie Edmondson said.

Youth violence prevention program

The mayor said he will ask the LaGrange City Council during its next meeting for additional resources for a youth violence prevention program. The program will be a partnership with the police department and local advocates within the community.

"Not only to... keep those youth out of violence. But also to facilitate a relationship... between the police department and the community," LaGrange Police Chief Garrett Fiveash said.

The police chief also briefly touched on what a teen curfew could look like in the city. However, Fiveash said right now, this is being looked at as a last resort.

"Our sincere hope is for the parents to step in before the city has to step in and tell your kids when they need to be home," Fiveash said.

Increased patrols

Fiveash said the police department has already been working on additional traffic and crime suppression details. During the second week of August, this resulted in 315 warnings/citations, 39 arrests, three weapon seizures and a stolen weapon recovered, the department said.

"The violence has to stop. You will be seeing more blue lights throughout our community. And we will be enforcing to make sure our streets are safe," Edmondson said. "Together, we're going to stop the violence in our city. Enough is enough."