Landlord reduces crime 96% in Cleveland Avenue community | Crime solutions

A landlord dedicated to creating communities centered around safety and families is seeing a transformation at her properties.

If children were the focus, schools had to be involved

This is how one woman works to even the playing field at two Atlanta apartment properties.

She is looking to change that model and has results to prove that building with equity and community in mind is always better in the long run.

A landlord in southwest Atlanta noticed, just like in monopoly, that when searching for that place to call their own, it's a lot easier for people to feel safe on the expensive side of the board than over, where the rent is low, and the crime is high.

But often, when properties are bought, it becomes a race to the highest rent rather than an investment in the people living there.

People want to feel safe in their communities — no matter where they live in Atlanta.

"I see a lot of opportunity," Santy said. "I am always so happy to come here because it feels like we are making a difference. We can keep people where their families are safe."

She said the people who live at the apartment complexes play just as big a role in their success as the ownership group.

"Low-income housing is a major need in Atlanta. Can't even say major; it's astronomical," Angie Santy, Vice President of Operations at Star-C, said. "So, we want to make a safe clean environment for people who are trying to do the right thing."

However, just like Monopoly, Stagmeier said she cannot play alone.

"You get to see families thrive. This is 244 units," she said. "We now have 244 families where they want to be here; they want to build this."

As a landlord now, she doesn't just want to play the game; she wants her communities to win.

"Once it's safe, we start the reno and the afterschool program," she explained. "It takes about two years, and in two years, you see the results. Now, we have a safe community for people earning between $30-50,000 a year."

This change starts at home, she said. Stagmeier founded the Star-C afterschool program , a nonprofit that gives kids a free, protected place to go after class.

Stagmeier said the transformation is seen "when you can take a property like this that was boarded up and blighted and had very high crime, and within two years, you now have children playing on the playground, and families thriving, and kids outperforming their peers at the local elementary school."

She bought the Summerdale and Springview Apartment complexes, less than a mile from Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, in 2017 -- an area that Georgia ranked as low-performing, with 100% of students coming from low-income families.

That dream came true, and Stagmeier passed "Go" many times before she realized the job was more than just building up Boardwalk.

"I told my parents that night at the dinner table that I was going to be landlord when I grew up," she said. "People that owned houses and collected rent got $200 when you passed go."

When Marjy Stagmeier was young, she was the monopoly champ of Hambrick Elementary School in DeKalb County.

By bringing down the crime rate, she's brought the kids back outside. And the officers on-site aren't there to answer calls -- they're there to go home.

According to the Department of Justice, children exposed to that kind of trauma are more likely to deal with substance abuse, anxiety, depression, struggle in school and later commit crimes.

"They were all traumatized," Stagmeier, the landlord, said. "They went from school to apartment and back. They weren't out playing, they weren't riding their bicycles, and that has a long-term impact on children and how they are raised."

Rease said the management group intentionally focused on the safety of the children who live there.

"They may not believe that the landlord is sincere in trying to make positive change. Or they think the landlord is making positive changes just to jack up the rents and throw them out."

"When you have areas that are really high-crime, the residents can be really disheartened," said Audrea Rease, a partner with Tristar, the investment company Stagmeier owns.

It's a stark contrast to what the property looked like just a few years ago. Now, families feel safer letting their kids outside.

"For us, it's very important because every situation happens so quick, and when we review the camera, we see the details we missed the first time," their chief of security, Alberto Comargo said.

They also added 50 cameras on-site and have armed security around the clock.

"As soon as you mention Cleveland Ave, everyone panics," Cienfuegos said. "But I have to say, it's not that bad. Every security measure we have -- APD is 24/7 -- anytime we need something, they're always there."

Officer Smiley likes where he lives, and property manager Yesenia Cienfuegos said that's intentional.

"I love the kids, the smiles," Crenshaw said. "This community has so much potential. I know we have a lot of problems, but we can at least start."

Atlanta police Officer George Crenshaw, better known as Officer Smiley, moved into the community about five months ago. He spends most of his time off duty mentoring the kids who live there.

Stagmeier said she did it in part by asking police to move in.

But in 2021, there were just 18 calls to the emergency line -- most of them nonviolent. That’s a 96% drop.

And at Summerdale and Springview apartments, the Go-to-jail card was coming up a lot, with 433 calls to 911 for violent crimes in 2017.

Safety is the first thing Stagmeier had to tackle; if people didn't feel secure in their homes, they wouldn't let their kids play outside, either.

Building the village : A landlord pushes for programs to help the youngest Georgians





When Stagmeier bought the apartment complexes, 68 elementary-aged children lived there, but they didn't play outside.

That's what life looked like for mother Diamond Palmer and her son a few years ago. She said before Stagmeier, it was rough.

"There would be times he would want to go outside," Palmer said. "A good day like this, and I would be like, 'oh no.' If he did go outside, I would have to take him to another playground."

Stagmeier worked with students at Georgia Tech to redesign the layout of the buildings, so there was only one way in and out -- everyone could see who was coming or going.

That protects the playground built in the middle of the property.

Students also can go to Star-C, the nonprofit founded by Stagmeier that provides free childcare for every family who lives here. The program teaches kids to invest back into their community and offers cooking classes, afterschool care, and invites guest speakers.

For resident Michelle Harrison, the program has been "such a great experience."

"It shows me that anybody can overcome," Harrison said. "If you overcome something, you can get something like this. Even if the neighborhood was bad at one point, it's not anymore, not to me."

Rease agreed, saying if communities can just provide a safe, clean place to live, "that can really change the trajectory of generations of families. It can reduce their stress, make their homes happier and healthier. So I understood the impact of improving lives that way."

Star-C's program director, Aleshia Brown, said she has also has seen the transformation. This is now a place they want to raise their family -- a place to believe in.

"If they feel safe where they live, then they're out in the community. And you'll see, they're out, they're engaging each other," Brown explained.

She makes a point to have the children in her program greet everyone in the community. After school, the kids have plenty of time to play, but they also clean up the community and ask neighbors if they need help taking out the trash.

Brown makes sure they're engaged in the community they live in, and residents said it shows.

"The community got better," said Palmer, the resident. "At first, it was gunshots here and there, but now it's much better; you can tell they're out here."