'A send-off only she deserves': UGA student fighting brain tumor stopping treatment

Liza Burke on spring break in Mexico when she fell ill. Following a brain hemorrhage, it was discovered the UGA senior had an "aggressive brain tumor."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a University of Georgia senior experienced a brain hemorrhage on spring break, doctors discovered she had a brain tumor. Now, after six weeks of radiation, the decision has been made to stop treatment.

The announcement came via an online fundraiser that’s helped financially support Liza Burke though her journey. The young woman was enjoying her spring break in Mexico when she felt a headache coming on.

Burke went to lay down for a nap, but couldn't be woken up by her friends. She was rushed to a hospital where it was discovered that she had a brain hemorrhage.

The college senior was put on life support and once she was stable enough, her family got her back to the United States. Once she was back home, doctors discovered she had an "aggressive brain tumor," which they believe remained dormant for years.

Burke would then receive radiation treatment for six weeks in an attempt to shrink the size of the tumor. Sadly, doctors haven’t seen much response, according to the fundraiser.

After meeting with several doctors, Burke and her family made the decision to stop radiation treatment. Friends, many of which were from Athens, came to show their support to Burke. They even brought her 1992 Jeep Cherokee all the way to Jacksonville, Florida.

Now, her family is focused on giving her “a send-off only she deserves,” the fundraiser said.

The post went on to say that her loved ones are working to find a "place by the sea where Liza can enjoy her final days."