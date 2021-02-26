9-year-old helps purchase books for police officers to give back to children

Malik has donated his hair twice for cancer patients, adopted a vegan diet in support of animals and now he's helped donate children’s books to a local police dept.

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Winston Churchill famously said, "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give."

This is especially true for a young man named Malik Dayem who continues to make a change in his community by giving back.

Oh, and he's only 9-years-old.

In early January, the Fairview Park Police Department received a call from Malik's family. Malik's birthday was just around the corner and he wanted to do what he does best...help others.

The idea was to hold a fundraiser to purchase books for police officers to give to children when they came in contact them in the course of their work.

Malik wanted to reach a goal of 80 books. However, when word spread of his kind act, they received donations from as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Malik was able to double his goal and purchase 164 books.

On Friday, Malik presented his donation to the Fairview Park Police Department.

The books were put in plastic containers to keep them safe until they are to be handed out.

Malik Dayem is truly someone we should all aspire to be. In life, we have always been taught to look up to and respect our elders.