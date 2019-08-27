Two military organizations are joining forces to host the very first Special Operations Warrior Foundation-Charity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

It will happen at the The Legends Golf Club of Chateau Elan off Legends Drive in Braselton. The tournament will begin at 12 p.m.

The proceeds will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF): and Château Élan Military Support Foundation.

SOWF is a nonprofit organization that aims to ensure full post-secondary educational support to surviving children of special operations personnel, according to a press release. SOWF also provides financial assistance to severely wounded special operations personnel and their families.

The Chateau Elan Military Support Foundation said their mission is to help local veterans, active military and their families; promote activities honoring patriotic holidays and foster support for military families in the North GA region.

11Alive's Morning Rush Traffic Anchor Crash Clark will be in attendance at the event in memory of his late father who served in the military.

To register for the golf tournament click here.

