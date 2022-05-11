Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

Pop-up shops will be open every Saturday in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help.

Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.

The 12-year-old has been leading the organization for the past eight years, built on the mission to deliver donations to kids in need all over the Peach State. The foundation said they donated over 500 items.