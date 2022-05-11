Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help.
Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
The 12-year-old has been leading the organization for the past eight years, built on the mission to deliver donations to kids in need all over the Peach State. The foundation said they donated over 500 items.
And this year, they look to beat last year's record. Every single Saturday in November from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., his foundation will host pop-up donation sites at Fussell Cafe & Catering (Fussell Cake Company) in Dacula.