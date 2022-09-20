Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism

Austin Sosebee's family reached out to the public for birthday cards, but the residents and staff at Magnolia Place had a better idea.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism.

The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.

When Magnolia Place of Roswell heard his story, they were touched and wanted to do something to make "him feel extra special."

“We went up to visit Austin at his home for his birthday," Shalya Collier said, a Sales Market Specialist. "We brought him a big yard sign, a birthday cake, and over 65 birthday cards with well-wishes from our residents!”

The staff members and residents team worked to get all this together for Austin's birthday on Sept.14.