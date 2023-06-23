Founders of Black Restaurant Week give out two major grants to metro Atlanta eateries

Feed the Soul Foundation is a nonprofit grant program aimed at supporting marginalized business owners.

ATLANTA — A foundation is helping minority restaurants as the industry works through tough economic times.

The founders of Black Restaurant Week created the Feed the Soul Foundation, a nonprofit grant program aimed at supporting marginalized business owners.

This year's recipients were the Sweet Potato Café and Buenos Dias Café inside La Bodega.

11Alive was there when both restaurants were surprised to learn they were selected by the Feed the Soul Foundation.

The Sweet Potato Café in Stone Mountain was established by Karen and Darrell Patton in 2011. The Georgia café serves farm-to-table dishes featuring sweet potatoes.

The couple was able to maintain business during the pandemic but says getting the word out about the Sweet Potato Café would really help the business grow.

That’s where the Feed the Soul Foundation stepped in, the organization surprised the café with a $10,000 grant.

Chef Karen could not believe the restaurant was getting unexpected financial support.

“It means a lot,” Chef Karen told Founder, Warren Luckett as he presented her with the award.

“It’s been a challenge even though we were able to make it. But every day I would pray all the time,” Chef Karen said.

"We wanted something that's going to contribute to the culinary committee all year round. This provides us the platform to really support restaurants," Luckett said.

Buenos Dias Café inside La Bodega was also in store for financial support from Feed the Soul Foundation.

Jeannette Flores Katz and her husband own the Latin market and pupuseria. Flores Katz said, like many other restaurants, they also faced financial hardships during the pandemic.

"We use to serve about 400 lunches and we went to 20 lunches. It was a no-brainer. It wasn't sustainable for us," Flores Katz said.

They were forced to close their downtown location.

Katz says this support is coming right on time.

Both recipients will also receive business consultation, in addition to the $10,000 grant.