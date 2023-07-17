Clayton residents say naked man who turned out to be alleged Henry County gunman tried to get into home

“A naked guy with a gun came jumping off the cliff saying 'Let us in the house, let me in the house.'"

JONESBORO, Ga. — Two friends planned to start their Sunday with a BBQ in the backyard at a house off Wagon Wheel Court in a Clayton County neighborhood.

“We opened up the door to put the coal in the grill,” said Cory Cloud, who was staying at his friend Justin’s home. “A naked guy with a gun came jumping off the cliff saying 'Let us in the house, let me in the house.'"

That man turned out to be 40-year-old Andre Longmore -- who was on the run from law enforcement after he allegedly shot and killed four people Saturday morning in a Hampton, Georgia, neighborhood.

Cloud’s friend, Justin, lives at the house located in the Carriage Place neighborhood in Jonesboro with a roommate. Cloud said the man was being very calm.

“He was like ‘I’m a good person, can you please let me in?’" Cloud said.

Cloud told 11Alive he immediately shut the door, while Justin went to try to flag down police, who were already in the neighborhood, that there was a man with a gun, crouched down by their backdoor.

The two man said police asked to come inside their house.

“So we opened up the front door, and the police charged in there,” they recalled. “And we hear all the gunshots.”

Justin said he was still outside the front of the house when the shootout started.

Jimmy Jones, who lives on the street over, also heard the shots.

“I heard at least a good nine shots go off,” he said.

Meanwhile Cloud said he was still inside the home when the shootout happened.

“Right in front of me,” he said. “I was trying to squeeze behind the sofa.”

Both Cloud and Justin said they did not know who the man was when they first told the police about him. After, they learned the man was Longmore, the man responsible for starting a multi-agency, hours-long manhunt that spanned several counties.

“At that point, I was just happy he didn't shoot first,” Cloud said. “We were just standing out there chilling. He could've shot all three of us."

Officials said two Clayton County Police officers and one Henry County Sheriff's deputy were shot. They were all taken to a local hospital to be treated. Henry County Sheriff's Office said that all officers are expected to recover well.