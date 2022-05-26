Saturday March For Our Lives: Demonstration planned in DC expected to draw tens of thousands

People across the country joined the March For Our Lives after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida four years ago for the organization's first DC march.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The second-ever national March For Our Lives will take place at the Washington Monument on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. until noon. According to the event permit, there are activities scheduled related to the march from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased," the organization tweeted. "Now is the moment we march again."

Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders.



And the gun deaths increased.



Now is the moment we march again. Can we count on you to be there June 11?



Text MARCH to 954-954 to RSVP and learn more. pic.twitter.com/XsfbXBQWei — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 25, 2022

Organizers estimate that at least 50,000 people will participate in the event in D.C., according to the event's permit through National Park Service.

News of the announced march initially came just days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 21 people, including 19 children.

Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Typically, students in those grades are between 6 and 10 years old. The vast majority of students at Robb Elementary are Latino.

All of the children killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself Tuesday and opened fire on the children and their teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference

Four years ago, the March For Our Lives filled the streets of D.C. Thousands joined voices to demand real answers to an epidemic of gun violence. The student-led march took place in D.C. on March 24, 2018, a little more than a month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The original March For Our Lives was a protest to demand gun control legislation. In the decade since the horrific shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, there has been no successful action on the Congressional level, according to Todd Belt, the Director of the Political Management Program at George Washington University.