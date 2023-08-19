Marietta to celebrate being named America's most generous city on GoFundMe

GoFundMe named Marietta America's most generous city of 2022.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta was named America’s Most Generous City of 2022 on GoFundMe - now they get to party.

The online fundraising company is teaming up with Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin to celebrate the achievement with an exciting day of interactive engagement at the annual Glover Park Concert Series Friday, August 25. The festivities start at 7 p.m.

The event will feature an interactive art exhibit, giveaways and photo opportunities. GoFundMe representatives, donors, and fundraiser organizers will be in attendance.

In 2022, Marietta residents made more donations per capita than any other city in America. Over 10,000 Marietta residents donated between $21 and $50 last year, which is nearly 1/6 of the city’s population. Over $73,000 was raised to support animals, and Marietta’s support also helped families grow as donors funded more than 100 adoption journeys.

Marietta was also named the crowdsourcing's most generous city in 2019 and came in at No. 2 in 2021.

Georgia and the city of Alpharetta were named America's seventh most generous state and city of 2022.

According to GoFundMe, the most generous states based on donations per capita in 2022 were:

Vermont

Delaware

Maine

New Hampshire

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

Georgia

South Carolina

Montana

Virginia

2022's most generous cities on GoFundMe were: