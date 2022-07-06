Marietta police officer honored for work with community youth

The award acknowledges the work and accomplishments of those who have had a positive influence on their colleagues and the community around them.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — On Monday the Marietta Police Department took to Facebook to honor one of their own who received a special award for his work beyond law enforcement.

Major Michael Goins was awarded the Inspirational Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the National Association of Police Athletic League (NPAL).

This award acknowledges the work and accomplishments of those who have had a positive influence on their colleagues and the community around them.

For the past 36 years, Goins has been a staple in the department. He says from very early on in his career, he knew that the job would not just include policing the community but also being a part of the community.

"I realized very quickly that community policing, getting to know the youth and everything was very important for my job," he said.

He started out small, by helping young teenagers get jobs at grocery stores, but as he moved up in the department, he also started to get more involved.

With a history in basketball, Goins saw his skill as an opportunity to teach the local youth and he began coaching at Marietta Middle School. It was not long before he was promoted to head coach of the 7th-grade team and has held that position for the past 23 years.

Can we give him some love?!?! 😲💯❤ Major Michael Goins was named the NATIONAL Police Athletic League (PAL) INSPIRATIONAL... Posted by Marietta, Georgia Police Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

In addition to coaching, Goins also brought the first PAL chapter to the Marietta Police Department in 2007.

Today this chapter provides youth with a variety of services including after-school programs, sports initiatives, summer camps and more. Since its inception, NPAL said this chapter has helped more than 7,000 children.

He said that it is programs like PAL that allows people within the community to trust their local law enforcement.

"You learn of life skills from athletics, and also, they get to learn that police officers are human beings - that they want to help," he said.

Goins has even inspired others to join the police force.

"One of my favorite person's story is, one of the kids that I coached in the seventh grade ended up being, and still is, a Marietta police officer."

He encourages Marietta parents to bring their children to the department's PAL center because he knows that they will learn more than just sports.

"Hard work. Respect. Working hard. Teamwork," he said. "We have outstanding programs for your kids to be a part of. To learn how to be respectful. Work on whatever craft, whatever goal you have."

And he said the key to good policing is putting oneself in their shoes and acting with sincerity.