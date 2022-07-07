He’s helped hundreds of homeless people. Now, he's the one in need of help.

Marshall Rancifer's life's work is helping the homeless find food, shelter, medicine, and addiction assistance. Now, he's the one in need of help.

ATLANTA — A step up -- sometimes that’s all a person in need, needs. No one knows that better than Marshall Rancifer.

“I treat people how I want to be treated,” said Rancifer.

‘You can’t know Marshall and not love him,” added his long-time friend Jen Nelson.

It’s true. Rancifer has the type of personality to walk up to anyone and start talking, often making them laugh with his unfiltered personality.

It’s a skill that helps him with his work, where he never misses a day. Too many people depend on him.

“Oh, I’m going to work just like this, all crippled up,” Rancifer said with his cane in hand, as he carefully made his way into Freedom Park. “I been doing this for 23, 24 years now, so this is my life.”

His life’s work is running the Justice for All Coalition. Through the organization, he self-funds, he helps the homeless find food, shelter, medicine, and addiction assistance.

“We don’t just put a person in a program and forget about them. No, that’s not how I operate. I operate til you’re back on your feet. Period.”

11Alive met Rancifer before, in 2020, when he helped feed 1,600 homeless people a week. During that time, many homeless shelters were full and volunteer staff was cut in half. Without Rancifer, hundreds would have starved.

And that’s just what Rancifer does -- night in and night out.

“He goes out there all night, six days a week, gets home at 7 a.m. Starts it all over again,” said Nelson.

“Marshall is so good at taking care of other people that I think it’s so important to take care of him,” added another long-time friend, Ross Hegtvedt.

Taking care of Rancifer right now, means helping him get a much-needed surgery. The aforementioned cane helps Rancifer, who must have surgery on his foot because of his diabetes. He’ll be out for 10 to 14 days recovering.

But, Rancifer initially refused to have the surgery. Once upon a time, Rancifer himself was homeless. And never wants to be in that place again.

“I’ll never forget how people used to look at me like I was trash,” Rancifer said, struggling through the tears falling down his face. “And all I was, was an addict that needed help.”

Because Rancifer makes just enough to take care of himself -- and anyone else in need -- being out of work for 10 to 14 days could put him behind. Rancifer already had his truck stolen in February of this year, losing his medical go bag filled with supplies that he uses to help others.

That’s where Hegtvedt and Nelson stepped in, helping the man who helps everyone else.

“I’m not going to let him feel insecure when he does so much for the community,” said Nelson,

The two put together two fundraisers, to help him get back on his feet, when he’s temporarily off them.

“I’m very proud of the people of Atlanta that are trying to help me because Lord knows, a lot of people ain’t but one paycheck away from being homeless. They in the same situation I am,” said Rancifer.

Hegtvedt agreed.

“He’s needed more than ever these days," Hegtvedt said.

And with the money, Rancifer can take some much-needed time to recover. But not too much time. He hasn’t even had the surgery yet and is already ready to get back to work.

“This is everything to me,’ Rancifer said, taking a deep breath as tears fell again. “I wish I had somebody like me when I was homeless. I didn’t have nothing near this. Nothing near they care that I give. And that’s why I do what I do is because of the way I treated when I was homeless.”

Rancifer said he never had a lot, never wanted a lot. The only thing he wanted was to find his purpose, which is helping others get a step up.

And with so many homeless people in need in Atlanta, when Rancifer goes in for surgery, it’s the only time he plans to take a step down.