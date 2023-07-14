King Center marks 'Be Love Day' to promote justice initiatives

Several events and forums, with virtual availability, are planned throughout the day.

ATLANTA — The King Center on Friday will mark "Be Love Day," an annual effort to highlight and build justice initiatives.

Several events and forums, with virtual availability, are planned throughout the day.

There are four main issues at the center of this year's Be Love Day. King Center CEO and daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Bernice A. King, wrote on Twitter:

This #BeLoveDay, we’re discussing, and planning how to disrupt & dismantle these 4 issues:



•The Escalating Violence in Our World House

•Voting Barriers Across the Globe

•The Housing Crisis

•Environmental Injustice



Livestream, 11:10am ET TODAY - https://t.co/rxcORkuncg pic.twitter.com/p3ruDCpJ8O — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 14, 2023

Events and forums include:

10 a.m.: Documentary screening of "Homesick."

11:30 a.m.: Democracy in Peril forum

12:45 p.m.: Environmental Racism and the Price of Climate Change forum

2 p.m.: Nonviolence365: The Prescription for the Escalating Violence in Our World House forum

3 p.m.: End The Housing Crisis, Part 1 forum

4 p.m.: Virtual performance by Algebra Blessett and Anthony David