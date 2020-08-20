A 100-foot-tall mural will soon be on display for all of Atlanta to see

One of the city's largest murals will soon be on display in northwest midtown.

ATLANTA — It's the width of a football field, the height of the Hollywood sign in California, and resides 60 feet above the ground. The mural titled, "With Love" will soon become one of the largest murals on display in Atlanta.

The new mural is coming to Atlantic Station in Midtown. As part of Atlantic Station's ongoing public art initiative, the mixed-use development partnered with local artist, Thomas Turner to deliver the 175-by-40-foot mural on the property's parking garage. The mural can be viewed from the I-75 and I-85 corridor, as well as the exit at 17th street.

“This is definitely the largest most visible mural. So the hope is that it’s going to have an impact and that people will be excited about it," Turner said

Turner said he designed the mural as a love letter to Atlanta to reignite a sense of community in the city.

"I just want people to smile and stop and think, just to be able to inspire conversation and bring people together that's what it's all about," Turner explained.

The mural features a falcon and a tree growing out from one another. The artist said the bird represents Atlanta and the tree represents Atlantic Station. The piece is expected to be fully complete in a few weeks.