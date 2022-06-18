Atlanta's mayor celebrates birthday with day of service

Mayor Andre Dickens volunteered with Meals on Wheels Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's mayor is honoring his birthday with a day of service.

Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated his 48th birthday Saturday alongside his staff. Together they volunteered for Meals on Wheels Atlanta and helped organize their pantry.

The visit served to reinforce the organization's mission of serving Atlanta's seniors experiencing food insecurity.

It’s my birthday! What a year it’s been. There’s so much to celebrate and much to work on as well. There’s also so much to be grateful for — including you, Atlanta. Here’s to another year of #movingatlantaforward! pic.twitter.com/uQa85viZCe — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) June 17, 2022

"This is two years in the making, with the pandemic. So, it has not been easy," Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta. "So, for him to come here today to celebrate his birthday, but importantly, to help pack the boxes that will be delivered to our seniors is amazing."