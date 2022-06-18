Atlanta's mayor celebrates birthday with day of service

ATLANTA — Atlanta's mayor is honoring his birthday with a day of service.
Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated his 48th birthday Saturday alongside his staff. Together they volunteered for Meals on Wheels Atlanta and helped organize their pantry.
The visit served to reinforce the organization's mission of serving Atlanta's seniors experiencing food insecurity.
"This is two years in the making, with the pandemic. So, it has not been easy," Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta. "So, for him to come here today to celebrate his birthday, but importantly, to help pack the boxes that will be delivered to our seniors is amazing."
Saturday's gesture is similar to what Dickens did before in inauguration in January. The day before he was sworn into office he also held a community service day which included assembling personal hygiene kits and participating in a neighborhood park clean-up project.